Kontron gets FAA PMA on ACE Flight 600 airborne server

ontron has received U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Parts Manufacturer Approval (PMA) on the company's next-generation ACE Flight 600 general purpose airborne server.

This milestone signifies that the airborne server meets the high safety and regulatory standards required for commercial aviation, and is suitable for aircraft installations worldwide. In addition to the ACE Flight 600, Kontron has already received FAA PMA approval for a range of avionics standard products, including the Kontron Cab-N-Connect wireless access point.



"The third generation Kontron ACE Flight 600 airborne server delivers a flexible application-ready platform that meets specific aircraft requirements for both processing and high-speed networking," said Alan Manns, Business Development Manager, Commercial Avionics Products Group at Kontron. "Based on feedback from our global customers, we have designed new features into the server that are essential in meeting airline operational needs."



Qualified to DO-160F, the Kontron ACE Flight 600 Server is based on modular building blocks, which support the insertion of new technologies soon after they become available. Since Kontron is a worldwide leader in embedded computer board-level products, the company is uniquely positioned to design and manufacture the CPU processor and Ethernet switch modules used in the server. This vertical integration capability gives the Kontron ACE Flight 600 a distinct advantage over competing airborne server products.