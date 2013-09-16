© sergey pesterev dreamstime.com Components | September 16, 2013
STMicro: SoC families 'Cannes' & 'Monaco'
STMicroelectronics has introduced two set-top box System-on-Chip (SoC) families, codenamed ‘Cannes’ and ‘Monaco’, that include devices with UltraHD resolution (2160p) and HEVC (High Efficiency Video Coding) video-decoding support.
The new product families improve the viewing experience while enriching ST’s digital consumer portfolio with a wide range of compatible chips for server, gateway and client-box applications.
The ‘Cannes’ client-box SoC family (STiH312, STiH310, STiH305) addresses a wide range of needs from extensive support of high-definition premium content to all-integrated, cost-optimized solutions. It delivers high computing capabilities based on ARM multi-core processors, superior 2D/3D graphics performance, integrated hardware video encoders with pre-processing, and Faroudja®-enhanced video processing. The devices also feature PCIe™ supporting Wi-Fi connectivity, smart-card interfaces, two 6Gbit/s Gen 3 eSATA interfaces, as well as USB2/3, low-power modes, and comprehensive security toolbox for premium content delivery.
The STiH312 device will allow next-generation set-top boxes to stream HEVC high-definition content over lower-speed broadband connections, including content with 2160p resolution (known as UltraHD, or UHD), that significantly augments the viewing experience for end users with more realistic and in-the-action immersion. Moreover, combined with the HEVC standard, UHD increases the number of households accessing very high-quality content while reducing delivery costs for service providers.
The STiH305 and STiH310 support a wide range of video standards (including H.264 and/or HEVC) and enable a new generation of cost-optimized set-top boxes that allow operators to deliver services with reduced bandwidth utilization, including best-in-class solution for HEVC HD content.
The ‘Monaco’ family provides an economical yet full-featured solution for server-type applications such as home gateways. ST Faroudja® Transcode Engine provides best-in-class transcoding capabilities for multi-screen experiences across consumer and handheld devices. This allows operators to reduce their network bandwidth while offering an excellent quality of service throughout the home. The ‘Monaco’ family includes the ‘UltraHD’ STiH412 and cost-optimized derivatives (STiH407 and STiH410) for HD markets.
Both families offer advantages for set-top box producers by presenting a complete range of devices from cost-optimized chips to full-featured devices supporting HD or UltraHD that build on the foundation of the popular STiH315 and STiH416 (‘Orly’) SoCs. The new devices combine wide market coverage with a single industry-proven Software Development Kit (SDK2), and support for stacks such as RDK (Reference Design Kit), Google TV, HTML 5 and established middleware.
“Our new set-top box SoC families aim to accelerate the mass deployment of UltraHD and HEVC technologies that represent a major change in viewing experience and network performance,” said Gian Luca Bertino, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Digital Convergence Group, STMicroelectronics. “ST is well positioned to satisfy the surge in demand expected to coincide with major international sporting events, including the 2014 soccer World Cup. “
The STiH312, STiH310, STiH305, STiH412, STiH410 and STiH407 devices share a single ball-out to facilitate the board design for multiple markets. All devices will be sampling to lead customers in Q4 2013.
The ‘Cannes’ client-box SoC family (STiH312, STiH310, STiH305) addresses a wide range of needs from extensive support of high-definition premium content to all-integrated, cost-optimized solutions. It delivers high computing capabilities based on ARM multi-core processors, superior 2D/3D graphics performance, integrated hardware video encoders with pre-processing, and Faroudja®-enhanced video processing. The devices also feature PCIe™ supporting Wi-Fi connectivity, smart-card interfaces, two 6Gbit/s Gen 3 eSATA interfaces, as well as USB2/3, low-power modes, and comprehensive security toolbox for premium content delivery.
The STiH312 device will allow next-generation set-top boxes to stream HEVC high-definition content over lower-speed broadband connections, including content with 2160p resolution (known as UltraHD, or UHD), that significantly augments the viewing experience for end users with more realistic and in-the-action immersion. Moreover, combined with the HEVC standard, UHD increases the number of households accessing very high-quality content while reducing delivery costs for service providers.
The STiH305 and STiH310 support a wide range of video standards (including H.264 and/or HEVC) and enable a new generation of cost-optimized set-top boxes that allow operators to deliver services with reduced bandwidth utilization, including best-in-class solution for HEVC HD content.
The ‘Monaco’ family provides an economical yet full-featured solution for server-type applications such as home gateways. ST Faroudja® Transcode Engine provides best-in-class transcoding capabilities for multi-screen experiences across consumer and handheld devices. This allows operators to reduce their network bandwidth while offering an excellent quality of service throughout the home. The ‘Monaco’ family includes the ‘UltraHD’ STiH412 and cost-optimized derivatives (STiH407 and STiH410) for HD markets.
Both families offer advantages for set-top box producers by presenting a complete range of devices from cost-optimized chips to full-featured devices supporting HD or UltraHD that build on the foundation of the popular STiH315 and STiH416 (‘Orly’) SoCs. The new devices combine wide market coverage with a single industry-proven Software Development Kit (SDK2), and support for stacks such as RDK (Reference Design Kit), Google TV, HTML 5 and established middleware.
“Our new set-top box SoC families aim to accelerate the mass deployment of UltraHD and HEVC technologies that represent a major change in viewing experience and network performance,” said Gian Luca Bertino, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Digital Convergence Group, STMicroelectronics. “ST is well positioned to satisfy the surge in demand expected to coincide with major international sporting events, including the 2014 soccer World Cup. “
The STiH312, STiH310, STiH305, STiH412, STiH410 and STiH407 devices share a single ball-out to facilitate the board design for multiple markets. All devices will be sampling to lead customers in Q4 2013.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments