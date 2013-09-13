© peter gudella dreamstime.com

Elmos: New CFO appointed

The Supervisory Board of Elmos Semiconductor AG appointed Dr. Arne Schneider (36) new member of the Management Board effective July 1, 2014.

He will be responsible for Finance and Administration. The acting CFO, Nicolaus Graf von Luckner (64), will go into retirement as of June 30, 2014 and thus leave the Management Board of Elmos Semiconductor AG.



Prof. Dr. Günter Zimmer, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Elmos Semiconductor AG, explains: "We already know Dr. Schneider well from his previous work for the Company. To his new job he brings not only his solid business management training but also qualified technical understanding. The early implementation of succession planning stands for continuity and the Company's sustainable development."



Dr. Schneider has been head of Corporate Development at Elmos Semiconductor AG since 2011. Before that he was junior partner at McKinsey&Company, focusing on the automotive and high technology sectors. He studied economics at the University of St. Gallen and the London School of Economics and earned his doctorate at the Management Accounting department of the University of Mainz.