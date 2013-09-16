© solstudio dreamstime.com

New face at Avnet human resources

Avnet has named Todd Reeves as its vice president of corporate human resources.

Reeves will be responsible for helping Avnet attract, engage, develop and reward a diverse workforce for Avnet’s information technology (IT), finance and legal teams. Additionally, Reeves will manage Avnet’s human resources teams in the Americas. He will report to MaryAnn Miller, chief human resources officer and corporate communications for Avnet.



“Todd brings progressive human resource experience to his new role at Avnet,” said Miller. “His well-rounded background and leadership skills will be an asset to Avnet’s human resources team. Working in partnership with the business, we will continue to look for new and innovative ways to further inspire and engage our employees that will lead to enhanced customer experiences and increased shareholder value.”



Reeves has more than 19 years of human resources experience. Most recently, he served as the vice president of human resources for BMC Software. Prior to BMC Software, Reeves held human resources positions with AT&T and Compaq.



“Avnet has an established track record of growth that has stood the test of time due to our solid financial management, adaptability and strong culture,” said Reeves. “I look forward to applying my human resources and business experience to help accelerate success for Avnet and our employees as they pursue the career destinations they desire at Avnet.”