Digi-Key signs distribution agreement with Talema

Digi-Key has signed a global distribution agreement with the Talema Group, a manufacturer of toroidal components.

“Nearly every industry uses some form of toroidal component,” said Tom Busher, vice president, global interconnect, passive, and electromechanical product at Digi-Key. “The Talema Group has been a leading supplier in the field for over 35 years and provides a superior product. We are excited to offer these high-quality products to our global customers.”



“The Talema Group desired to expand our distribution presence in North America, and wanted to align ourselves with a distributor that shares our core values, who is committed to cultivating strong supplier relationships, and has demonstrated consistent and solid growth,” said Jeffrey Goff, Talema vice president, business development. “Digi-Key excels in all three areas. We have such a high degree of confidence in the Digi-Key business model that we have extended an exclusive distribution agreement for all of North America.”