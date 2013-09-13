© photong dreamstime.com

Digi-Key signs with German Sauris

Digi-Key has signed a global distribution agreement with Sauris GmbH, a manufacturer of development tools and kits featuring Texas Instruments’ C2000/5000/6000, DaVinci, Sitara, OMAP, and ARM processors.

Sauris GmbH, based in Munich, Germany, designs, develops, and manufactures hardware development tools for digital signal processors and microcontrollers and application specific devices.



“Demand has never been higher for development boards. Designers are always looking for ways to bring their product to market faster,” said Mark Zack, Digi-Key’s vice president for global semiconductor product. “Sauris’ cost-effective, reliable platforms leverage Texas Instruments’ most popular processors and offer a welcome addition to our broad product offering.”



“Digi-Key’s significant presence in the North American market, coupled with their broad global reach, offers our company an excellent channel through which to get our products into the hands of designers worldwide,” noted Sauris GmbH sales director Alex Okara. “Leveraging Digi-Key’s dynamic business model and distinct business processes will allow us to build brand awareness and we are excited for the future of this relationship.”