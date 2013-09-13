© ermess dreamstime.com

Molex invests in Vasa Applied Technologies

Molex has signed definitive agreements as a strategic partner and investor in Vasa Applied Technologies, based in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Vasa is a start-up that has developed a patent-pending technology that allows accurate measurements of fluid flow rates and initial designs will be targeting medical applications.



“This partnership with Vasa is a great fit for Molex because it expands our ability to provide medical device and sensor solutions,” said Tim Ruff, senior vice president of business development and corporate strategy, Molex. “Vasa has developed a unique product that addresses urgent clinical needs. We expect this technology to have many more applications beyond medical markets when combined with Molex’s engineering talents.”



“We are very excited to join forces with Molex,“ said Jacob Polger, Vasa’s co-founder and chief executive officer. “With Molex’s global sales force and engineering capabilities, we expect to significantly increase our technology reach in new geographies and markets.”