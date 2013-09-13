© morgenstjerne dreamstime.com

Fibercore add to the management team

Fibercore, a UK based designer and manufacturer of specialty optical fiber, has appointed of John Lee as Senior Vice President (SVP) of Global Sales to strengthen its executive management team.

Prior to joining Fibercore John headed sales and marketing at Timbercon where he oversaw 25% compound annual growth over a nine year period. Other roles include cofounding and heading up sales and marketing for Zmation, a manufacturer of custom automated systems. John also headed sales for a automated system line at KDT systems.



Dr Chris Emslie, Fibercore CEO commented, “Appointing John to the role of SVP of Global Sales enables us to add additional gravitas to our global sales team. Strengthening our sales team and focusing our strategy will enable us to grow existing markets and move into new target markets. John has demonstrated his expertise in developing strategies, driving sales and will be a welcome addition to our growing global team.”