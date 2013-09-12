15V, 2.5A Synchronous Boost DC/DC Converter with 150°C “H” Grade

© mablelo dreamstime.com

Linear Technology announces the high temperature H-grade version of the LTC3122 in a12-lead thermally enhanced MSOP package.

Summary of Features: LTC3122HMSE

150°C Max Operating Junction Temperature

VIN Range: 1.8V to 5.5V, 500mV After Start-Up

Output Voltage Range: 2.2V to 15V

800mA Output Current for VIN = 5V & VOUT = 12V

Output Disconnects from Input when Shutdown

Synchronous Rectification: up to 95% Efficiency

Inrush Current Limit

Up to 3MHz Adjustable Switching Frequency Synchronizable to External Clock

Selectable Burst Mode® Operation: 25µA IQ

Output Overvoltage Protection

Soft-Start

<1µA IQ in Shutdown

12-Lead Thermally Enhanced MSOP Package

The LTC3122 is a 3MHz current-mode, synchronous boost DC/DC converter with integrated output disconnect. Its internal 2.5A switches deliver output voltages as high as 15V from an input voltage range of 1.8V at start-up (0.5V when running) to 5.5V, making it ideal for various battery chemistries or standard 3.3V and 5V power sources. The LTC3122 can deliver up to 800mA of continuous output current at 12V from a 5V input.Pin-selected Burst Mode® operation lowers quiescent current to only 25µA, providing extended battery run time in handheld applications. The combination of its thermally enhanced MSOP-12 package and a constant switching frequency up to 3MHz enables the designer to balance printed circuit board solution size with required efficiency.The H-grade version is specified over an operating junction temperature range of -40°C to +150°C. The electrical specifications are identical to the existing E and I grades. This version is ideal for automotive, industrial and military applications that are subject to high ambient temperatures.The LTC3122HMSE is available in a 12-lead thermally enhanced MSOP package, priced starting at $2.98 each for 1,000-piece quantities and is available from stock.