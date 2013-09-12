© stanisa martinovic dreamstime.com

STMicro: Design-in from Cyfrowy Polsat

STMicroelectronics is supplying its STiH237 satellite set-top box SoC to Cyfrowy Polsat, Poland’s largest and Europe’s fourth largest direct-to-home (DTH) provider.

The STiH237 is at the heart of new interactive boxes now rolling out to support Cyfrowy Polsat’s expanding portfolio of innovative services and increase market share.



“We are delighted at the success of this design-in for the STiH237 with Cyfrowy Polsat, one of the most important pay-TV service providers in Europe,” said Alessandro Messi, Vice President and General Manager, South, East Europe and Emerging Market Sales Unit, STMicroelectronics. “Our latest generation of devices is driving the trend towards multi-box households delivering better subscriber experiences and opening up new opportunities for operators to position innovative, value-added services.”



“We are pleased to be among the first operators in the world to use ST’s latest chipset in our next generation of set-top boxes, securing our position at the forefront in our marketplace,” said Dariusz Działkowski, CTO at Cyfrowy Polsat. “ST is the reliable technology partner, providing the support we need to build the best and most cost-effective platform delivering innovative services and great value for our customers.”