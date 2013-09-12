TI wireless power chip simplifies development of Qi charging stations

© david alary dreamstime.com

Building on its industry-leading power management portfolio, Texas Instruments introduced its next-generation wireless power transfer circuit to support the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) 1.1 specification.

Features and benefits of bq500212A:

Complete WPC 1.1 Qi-compliant design: bq500212A needs only five components, including two new CSD97376 Power Stage integrated circuits; while other products may require up to 15 devices.

Intelligent power control: TI’s Dynamic Power Limit technology enables the transmitter to work from either a USB port or low-power adapter. The device’s standby mode ensures <100 mW of standby power with no receiver on the pad and <50 mW once the receiver has finished charging.

Hybrid capacitor scheme significantly reduces system bill of materials cost by using a combination of X7R and COG capacitors instead of only relying on COG capacitors.

Foreign Object Detection, as mandated by the WPC1.1 specification, comes standard on the bq500212A, which features an improved algorithm with greater accuracy of error sensing.

Availability and pricing

The bq500212A transmitter, which is shipping in volume production, requires one-third fewer components than competitive solutions. The circuit allows designers to quickly take to market Qi-compliant wireless charge pads or stations that can operate from a USB port or 5-V power adapter.With more Qi charging stations available in the marketplace, consumers of Qi-enabled smartphones, smartwatches and many other “enclosed” portable consumer electronics will be able to keep their batteries charged longer. Products like the Kickstarter-born AGENT Smartwatch are using TI’s bqTESLA wireless power products, including the bq500212A and a bq51050B receiver, to ensure wireless power capability.“AGENT Smartwatches need to be water resistant, and consumers shouldn’t need to worry about plugging their watches into a charging adapter day after day,” said Chris Walker, founder of Secret Labs. “TI’s wireless power products give our customers the ability to simply set their AGENT Smartwatch on the included Qi charging pad (or any other Qi-compliant charging pad) from time to time to keep the battery topped off. No wires, no hassle.”The new bq500212A wireless power transmitter comes in a 48-pin, 7-mm by 7-mm QFN package with a suggested resale price of US$2.78 each in 1,000-unit quantities. The bq500212A is available in volume production through TI and its worldwide network of authorized distributors.