Sharp & European solar technology

One year on from establishing its pan-European headquarters in London, Sharp Energy Solutions Europe, the PV factory is running at near full production (400 MW).

Peter Thiele, Executive VP at Sharp Energy Solutions Europe said: “We see continuous demand for photovoltaic modules in Europe. Our European factory, located in Wales, is operating at near maximum capacity, also supporting demand from Japan. The focus in Europe lies on the home installation market, with valuable support for installers in the residential segment. Our position as a global electronics company helped us to balance the impact of the PV market dynamics. As a result, our business has been less affected by recent market volatility compared to competitors.”



Sharp runs a training academy and education centre at its UK factory for installers, which covers solar and LED products, system design, light planning, financing and regulations that installers should be aware of. It also offers online ordering and a Technical Support Hotline in English and German.



Peter Thiele continues, “With upcoming product expansions including LED lighting, storage and entire energy solution concepts planned for the next three years, Sharp Energy Solutions Europe will continue to grow with our installers and continue to offer homeowners access to clean, safe, limitless energy.”