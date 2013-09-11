© nikm dreamstime.com

Promwad partner up with TekPartner

Promwad has signed an exclusive agreement with TekPartner of representing the company's interests in the Nordic Region.

The TekPartner team works in Denmark, it specializes in consulting on the development of new products for the electronics market, as well as helping clients in the implementation of complex technical projects through the involvement of experts from Denmark and the Eastern European countries.



This partnership will enable Promwad electronics design house to enter the markets of Sweden, Denmark, Norway, and will serve the company’s strategic goal: to increase sales of its services on electronics and embedded software development in the European Region.