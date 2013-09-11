© studio 37 dreamstime.com

Globalfoundries opens new China office

Globalfoundries has opened its new China office in Shanghai to enhance its presence in the fast growing market.

Given the importance of the China market, the Shanghai-based Globalfoundries team will focus on providing global manufacturing support and on-the-ground technical and business services to all Chinese customers, as well as offering market-specific solutions for key application sectors in mobility, display, consumers, automotive and power management.



CEO of Globalfoundries, Ajit Manocha said: “We established a sales office in Shanghai years ago to support our local customers. Over the years, our customers have grown rapidly in their business and advanced quickly into the leading-edge technology. They need, more than ever, a foundry partner who can provide an efficient and sophisticated level of sales and support coverage. We believe it’s the right time to strengthen our commitment to China by launching our first China subsidiary in Shanghai.”



“Having a new office and a stronger team allows us to have the flexibility of growing with our customers and partners, as we continue to provide a collaborative business model to help them succeed in this fast changing and competitive market,” Manocha added.