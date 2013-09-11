© andrzej thiel dreamstime.com

America II signs with America Semiconductor

America II has entered into a global distribution agreement with America Semiconductor.

Under terms of the agreement, America II will distribute America Semiconductor’s line of high-power standard, fast and super-fast recovery rectifiers, bridge rectifiers, and low-power semiconductors throughout the U.S., Europe and Asia with an emphasis on the U.S. market.



“As the independent channel continues to grow, we’re seeing an increase in our OEM customer base,” said Brian Ellison, President of America II Electronics. “America II is staying focused on delivering the best solutions to those customers, so partnering with America Semiconductor presents a tremendous opportunity. Their product portfolio complements our existing line card, and we can offer their quality semiconductor products at extremely competitive price points. This will open new opportunities for America Semiconductor while strengthening our ability to deliver innovative solutions to our existing customers.”



Also covered in the agreement are America Semiconductor’s portfolio of discrete semiconductor parts, which features diacs, IGBT modules, SCRs, Triacs, TVS and Zener diodes.



“We’re delighted to have America II as our authorized distributor,” said Jeffrey Simon, Chief Executive Manager at America Semiconductor. “They have significant sales coverage across the U.S. and around the world, which supports our strategic initiative to broaden our domestic and international distribution channels. In addition, America II shares the same commitment to quality and service that we have at America Semiconductor. We’re extremely pleased to be partnering with them.”