© alexander podshivalov dreamstime.com Components | September 11, 2013
TI expands motor driver portfolio
Texas Instruments expanded its motor driver portfolio to include the company’s first integrated stepper motor pre-driver.
The DRV8711 is highly configurable with a best-in-class on-chip micro-stepping indexer, as well as stall detection, and advanced current regulation that easily and efficiently tunes any motor. External MOSFETs control the stepper motor to provide minimum heat dissipation and 20 percent more scalable output current than the nearest competitor allowing designers to customize their design. The stepper motor pre-driver is designed for industrial applications, including textile machinery, video surveillance, ATM machines, robotics, office automation equipment and stage lighting.
Key features and benefits of the DRV8711:
Tools and support
The DRV8711EVM is available to evaluate the motor pre-driver. This evaluation module (EVM) includes a low-power MSP430F2617 microcontroller (MCU) and external NexFET power MOSFETs. The EVM provides up to 52-V externally through the power header and a USB interface to communicate with the MSP430F2617 MCU through a graphical user interface (GUI). A stepper motor is also included to evaluate controller performance.
Package, availability and pricing
The DRV8711 is available now in a 38-pin HTSSOP PowerPad package with thermal pad for a suggested retail price of US$2.75 in 1,000-unit quantities.
