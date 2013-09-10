© anthony bolan dreamstime.com

AVX: Hermetically sealed SMD tantalum capacitor series

AVX Corporation has announced the new THH 230ºC Hermetic Series high temperature SMD tantalum capacitors.

Encased in hermetically sealed ceramic packages, the THH Series features a broad range of capacitance values, the highest rated temperature range of any SMD tantalum capacitor series available on the market (-55ºC to +230ºC), excellent volumetric efficiency, and an extended minimum lifetime of 1,000 hours.



THH Series tantalum capacitors also exhibit superior stability in high temperature, humid, and ambient atmosphere environments and are impervious to the capacitance drop common to high temperature operation, enabling significant size reductions, lower components counts, and reliability improvements in high temperature applications such as down-hole oil drilling.



“The high temperature capabilities and excellent volumetric efficiency of the new THH 230ºC Hermetic Series provides high capacitance in a smaller package than many comparable components, providing engineers with significantly more flexibility when designing the electronic circuits in a variety of high temperature applications,” said Tomas Zednicek, Ph.D, Technical Marketing Manager at AVX.



“Subjected to extensive mechanical shock, vibration, operating life, and moisture resistance testing, the series also provides engineers with outstanding mechanical robustness and performance in excess of what comparable capacitors molded in standard epoxy resin can provide.”



Available in two cases sizes (9, a larger case with high capacitance and low ESR, and I, a low profile case with high capacitance) and two termination options (nickel-plated J-lead or gold under-tab) for additional design flexibility, the THH 230ºC Hermetic Series high temperature SMD tantalum capacitors feature a voltage range of 10-63VDC, a capacitance tolerance of +/- 20%, and a leakage current of 0.01CV.



Lead time for the THH 230ºC Hermetic Series is 10-14 weeks and pricing information is available upon request.