IAR Systems extends its US operations

IAR Systems has opened of a new office in Dallas, Texas. The Texas office will function as the company’s home base in the central United States.

“Our business in the US is developing extremely well, and we are always focused on being present where our customers need us,” says Stefan Skarin, CEO of IAR Systems. “We have been able to build strong relationships with many important customers and partners in the central US region and we will now be able to cultivate these relationships even further. Of course, with the official opening of our Dallas office, we also expect to be able to establish new productive relationships that will add to our customer base and grow our business.”



With its head office in Sweden, IAR Systems has sales and support offices in the United States as well as in Brazil, Japan, China, Korea, Germany, the United Kingdom and France.