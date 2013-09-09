© beisea dreamstime.com

Fujikura to launch lower cost splicing devices in Europe

Fujikura Europe has launched two new fusion splicers, the 19S and the 19R, to complete its line-up of new field splicer solutions.

The 19S has been developed to be a lower cost alternative to the 70S fusion splicer which was launched earlier this year, and features a shrink time of 14 seconds. It is fully ruggedised for resisting shock, dust and moisture and has a fixed v-groove.



The features include an automatic and fully programmable wind protector, a multi-function transit case with integrated workstation and a sheath clamp for fibre holder operation. It also contains a Lithium-ion battery, capable of up to 180 splices/shrinks.



“Fujikura Europe prides itself on delivering quality, reliable splicing products to the market. These products add even more options for our customers. The 19S is a similar but a lower cost alternative to our 70S so enables those with a smaller budget to be able to buy and use our revolutionary products while still getting better splicing times,” said Neil Bessant, Fusion Splicer Divisional Director at Fujikura Europe.



Mr Bessant added, “Continuously improving these products is important to us as a company so that we can meet the engineer’s needs and expectations. We are lucky in that we have a great and vastly knowledgeable team working on these new products, and that is why we are one of the leaders in this market.”