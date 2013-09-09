© michal mrozek dreamstime.com

Dialog Semiconductor licenses Cadence's technology

Dialog Semiconductor has licenced Tensilica HiFi Audio/Voice DSP IP from Cadence Design Systems.

Dialog will initially deploy the IP to develop next-generation audio solutions for its connectivity products.



"Sound quality, performance and low power architecture are critical contributors to our reputation and success with our leading customers," said Mark Tyndall, vice president of corporate development and strategy at Dialog. "The Cadence Tensilica HiFi Audio/Voice DSP delivers in all these areas and has a comprehensive software partner ecosystem, which is essential for the connectivity and portable device markets we serve."



"By selecting our HiFi audio/voice DSP IP core, Dialog will be able to continue its tradition of offering its customers top-quality ICs for their next generation wireless connectivity and other portable devices, including smartphone and tablet PCs," said Jack Guedj, corporate vice president of research and development at Cadence.