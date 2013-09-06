20VIN 1A high power density LDO

© Linear Technology

Linear Technology Corporation announces a new H grade, wider temperature range version of the LT1965 a 1A LDO with high power density.

Summary of Features: LT1965 H Grade

Output Current: 1A

Low Dropout Voltage: 300mV Typical at 1A Load

Ultra-Low Output Noise: 40µVRMS

H Grade: Operating Junction

Temperature = -40°C to +150°C

VIN Range: 1.8V to 20V

Adjustable VOUT: 1.2V to 19.5V

Output Tolerance: ±3% Over Line, Load & Temperature

Stable with Low-ESR, Ceramic Output Capacitors (10µF minimum)

Shutdown Current: <1µA

Reverse-Battery Protection

No Reverse Current

Thermal Limit & Current Limit Protection

8-Pin DFN 3mm x 3mm x 0.75mm Package

5-Lead DD-Pak Package

5-Lead TO-220 Package

The IC features low dropout voltage of only 300mV at full load, wide VIN capability of 1.8V to 20V and an adjustable output from 1.2V to 19.5V. Low output noise of only 40µVRMS reduces noise in instrumentation, RF, DSP and logic supply systems and is beneficial for post-regulating switching power supplies. Output tolerance is tightly regulated to within ±3% over line, load and temperature.The device’s low quiescent current of 500µA (operating) and less than 1µA (shutdown) make it an excellent choice for applications requiring high output drive capability with low current consumption.The LT1965 regulator optimizes stability and transient response with low ESR, ceramic output capacitors as small as 10µF. These tiny external capacitors can be used without any necessary series resistance as is common with many other regulators. Internal protection circuitry includes reverse-battery protection, no reverse current, current limiting with foldback, and thermal limiting. For applications requiring large input-to-output differentials, the LT1965 offers a very compact and thermally effective solution.The LT1965 H grade is rated from -40°C to +150°C operating junction temperature and is offered in the low profile (0.75mm) 8-lead DFN (3mm x 3mm) package, the surface-mount DD-Pak power package, and the TO-220 power package. All devices are available from stock, and 1,000-piece pricing starts at $2.80 each, respectively. For more information, visit www.linear.com/product/LT1965.