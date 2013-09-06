© maksim-pasko-dreamstime.com

Digi-Key signs global distribution agreement Digilent

Distributor Digi-Key has signed a distribution agreement with Digilent, a company specializes in boards and engineering products used for technology-based educational design tools.

Digilent’s education and development kits serve as a do-it-yourself tool for students using single-board computers in higher education.



“Digi-Key is pleased to be aligned with Digilent and share the goal of making electrical engineering and design understandable and accessible to students and developers worldwide,” said Mark Zack, vice president, global semiconductor product at Digi-Key. “Digi-Key’s Academic Program goals of bringing information and technologies to the forefront of the academic community will be better accomplished through this strategic relationship with Digilent.”



“Digilent is pleased to partner with Digi-Key, number one ranked electronic component distributor in North America,” noted Clint Cole, president of Digilent Inc. “Now, academia can get Digilent’s state-of-the-art education tools through Digi-Key’s top-rated website.”