© tomas popelka dreamstime.com

Zuken appoints VP of Marketing for Americas

Zuken has appointed Bob Potock as VP of Marketing for the Americas. Potock, in a newly created position, will focus on expanding the company’s marketing efforts and presence across the Americas.

Potock will be responsible for increasing company awareness and demand generation to drive growth. In this effort, Potock will focus on forging closer relationships with the electrical and electronic design community, and communicating how Zuken can uniquely solve today’s design challenges.



Steve Chidester, Head of International Marketing, comments on the appointment: "Bob is a great addition to the Zuken Americas team. He not only brings extensive industry knowledge and experience, but he also understands the mechanics behind developing and executing Steve Chidestersuccessful marketing programs. As we increase our focus on the Americas, Bob will play a significant role in expanding our marketing efforts and making the design community more aware of the benefits that Zuken offers.