Tritech signs with InnoDisk
As part of swedish Tritech's strategic focus on suppliers of COTS (standard embedded products and systems) Tritech signs an agent- and distribution agreement with InnoDisk.
InnoDisk is a supplier of industrial storage, specializing in Flash-based solutions for both industrial and military applications, as well as applications in servers and HPC (High Performance Computing). The company also manufactures memory modules for the same markets.
"The collaboration with InnoDisk is of great importance for Tritech. InnoDisk has a very strong position in the market and we are especially impressed by their technology and innovation capabilities. In a market driven by the consumer market, it is difficult to protect industrial requirements as product longevity and endurance. InnoDisk is one of few manufacturers with the technology and processes to manage the requirements of a typical industrial application. ", comment Jörgen Carlsson, Managing Director of Tritech Solutions.
"The strategic cooperation with Tritech is important for InnoDisk. Our company is a leader in development and production of competitive Flash memory solutions for industrial customers. By Tritech we get a partner with a high level of technical competence, who understands customer needs and can provide additional value. Tritech Solutions has staff with many years of experience in the embedded flash storage market, and works not only as a distributor, but also a sales representative at large and demanding direct customers, "said Randy Chien CEO InnoDisk Corporation.
