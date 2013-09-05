© ljupco-smokovski-dreamstime.com

Agilent to acquire ABCIA

Agilent Technologies and ABC Instrumentación Analítica (ABCIA) have signed a definitive agreement for Agilent to acquire assets from ABCIA.

Privately held ABCIA, based in Mexico City, is a distributor of analytical solutions, including Agilent’s chemical analysis and life science products. The acquisition is expected to be completed on Oct. 1, subject to customary closing conditions. Financial details were not disclosed.



“Agilent and ABCIA have had a strong partnership for more than two decades,” said Sylvia Escobar, vice president in charge of field operations for Agilent’s chemical analysis business in the Americas. “As a unified team, we will provide a better customer experience by streamlining processes and delivering top-tier service in a consistent way. This acquisition also supports Agilent’s aim to expand in the growing Mexican analytical market.”



“We have worked successfully with Agilent for many years, and see this acquisition as a natural fit for both parties,” said César Espinoza, CEO and founder of ABCIA. “We are pleased with the acquisition as it provides the opportunity to further enhance our long partnership with Agilent and solidify the brand’s presence in the expanding Mexican market. The unification of our teams also provides our employees with a major opportunity for further professional development while ensuring that our clients will receive even better service.”



About 30 ABCIA employees are expected to transfer to Agilent when the acquisition is final.