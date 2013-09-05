© rainer plendl dreamstime.com

Mouser Electronics continues global expansion

Mouser Electronics has opened a customer service center situated in Penang, Malaysia.

Mouser’s local Penang office serves the increasing local demand for the personalized technical support and service of design engineers while adding to the company’s growing global footprint.



“Mouser is very excited about opening the new location in Penang. It reinforces our commitment to provide innovation-driven design resources to help facilitate the success of electronic engineering activities in Penang," states Mark Burr-Lonnon, Mouser Senior VP of APAC Business. “This is one of the fastest growing markets for us with over 30% growth rate in APAC. We see great potential here, not only in the electronics manufacturing sector, but also in the areas where governments are placing huge investment, such as local infrastructure.”



Burr-Lonnon continues, “When you take into account the well-educated, highly skilled workforce, and the high concentration of progressive engineering, manufacturing and high-tech companies, expanding Mouser’s presence into Penang makes for a sound business strategy.”