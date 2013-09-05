© 3quarks dreamstime.com

Digi-key inks it with GainSpan

Digi-Key has signed a global distribution agreement with low-power wi-fi manufacturer GainSpan.

GainSpan is a semiconductor solutions company in low-power Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi connectivity for the Internet of Things.



“Digi-Key is not only respected by design engineers worldwide, but is also recognized as the “go-to” distributor, with the ability to ship same day, anywhere in the world,” said David Casey, vice president of worldwide sales at GainSpan. “Adding Digi-Key as our channel partner will significantly expand GainSpan’s global reach and provide a world-class online resource for design engineers looking for the latest in ‘Internet of Things’ Wi-Fi."



“Integrating wireless connectivity has become an overreaching theme for designers today,” said Mark Zack, vice president, global semiconductor product at Digi-Key. “GainSpan’s low-power Wi-Fi solutions allow for simple integration into numerous applications. We are excited to offer these products to our global customer base.”