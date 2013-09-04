© corepics vof dreamstime.com

IMS Nanofabrication team up with JEOL

IMS Nanofabrication AG has together with JEOL, formed a partnership, for the realization of Alpha and Beta electron multi-beam mask writer (MBMW) tools for the 10nm half-pitch mask technology node.

For this purpose IMS Nanofabrication has developed and demonstrated a multi-beam write engine providing 262-thousand programmable beams of 50keV energy. JEOL provides a novel platform with an air-bearing vacuum stage for writing most advanced patterns on 6-inch mask blanks. The MBMW Alpha tool will be realized in 2014, and will form the basis for two consecutive MBMW Beta tools which will be built for the MBMW Collaboration formed by IMS with DNP, Intel, Photronics and TSMC.



“We are very pleased with this partnership, as it will ensure timely completion of the Alpha and Beta tools, paving the way towards the production of HVM tools”, said Elmar Platzgummer, CEO of IMS Nanofabrication.



“This partnership reinforces JEOL’s position in the leading-edge mask writer market with a highly competitive technology. JEOL is proud to contribute a newly developed multi-generational platform with an air-bearing stage as a vital part of the tool”, said Yasutoshi Nakagawa, Corporate Officer, General Manager of SE Business Unit, JEOL Ltd.