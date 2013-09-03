© rainer plendl dreamstime.com

Altis Semiconductor expands in the US

Altis Semiconductor has opened a sales offices in US and the appointment of Yong Pang as US Sales Director.

Yong will report to Jim Kupec, VP Worldwide Sales & Marketing.



“The new office in US reflects our go to market strategy and follows the opening of offices in France, China and Israel. We are developing a strong client base in US and the opening of the San Francisco Bay Area office demonstrates our commitment to grow our business in the US”, said Jim Kupec.



Yong Pang has over 17 years in the semiconductor industry with a background serving customers in various market segments. His background includes Sales, Marketing and an early technical career.



Jim Kupec commented, "We are pleased to have Yong on board. He brings a rich understanding of the U.S. semiconductor market. The establishment of our office in San Francisco Bay Area will allow us to substantially increase business in a strategic market for our expansion. We are working hard to establish our name and presence here especially with our new RF and embedded Non Volatile Memories offers.