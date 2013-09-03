© andrzej thiel dreamstime.com

SV Probe finalises acquisition of TCL

SV Probe has finalised the business transfer agreement to purchase certain probe card business, technologies, intellectual property rights and assets of Tokyo Cathode Laboratories (“TCL”).

SV Probe’s newly established business in Japan, “SV TCL KK” began official operations on September 1, 2013. TCL is a probe card manufacturer based in Japan with a production and distribution network across Asia.



“This newly combined entity provides a broader range of products and a more extensive global infrastructure to meet the needs of all our customers regardless of location,” said Mr. Kevin Kurtz, President & CEO of SV Probe. “We look forward to the continuing prosperity of this united business now and into the future.”