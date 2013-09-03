© arkadiusz weglewski dreamstime.com

ARM acquires display technology from Cadence

ARM and Cadence Design Systems have signed a definitive agreement for the sale and transfer of Cadence PANTA display controller cores to ARM.

The agreement enhances the companies' long-standing ecosystem collaboration and strengthens their technical alignment.



Cadence's PANTA family of high-resolution display processor and scaling coprocessor IP cores was co-developed in conjunction with ARM and is targeted at advanced multimedia applications for high-end mobile devices with ultra-low power consumption.



"Display technology is critical to the mobile consumer's user experience," said Pete Hutton, executive vice president and general manager, Media Processing Division, ARM. "The addition of the PANTA family of display cores to the ARM product portfolio will help our ecosystem of partners get to market quickly with high-end displays that are fully integrated with ARM's leading Mali graphics and video solutions and protected with ARM TrustZone security."



Martin Lund, senior vice president of Cadence's IP Group, said, "ARM and Cadence work together closely on many levels, including IP integration, verification IP (VIP) for all ARM AMBA protocols, and high-performance design solutions optimized for ARM cores. As a result, both companies offer more tightly integrated solutions to our mutual customers."