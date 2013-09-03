© ljupco-smokovski-dreamstime.com

Acal expands UK business – acquires Young Electronics Group

Specialist electronics supplier, Acal, is acquiring Young Electronics Group (YEG) for a total cash consideration of GBP 1.7 million before expenses, from H Young Holdings plc.

YEG is a specialist provider of electronic components, solutions and services, including solid state lighting, power, power cords and custom cable assembly. Based in High Wycombe and trading predominately in the UK and Ireland.



The business will be integrated into Acal's Electronics division to generate operational synergies as well as opportunities for cross selling. Integration is expected to complete around the end of the financial year.



"The acquisition of the Young Electronics Group expands our existing technology areas as well as adding new ones. By integrating the operations into our Electronics division, we expect to create efficiency savings whilst retaining the commercial and technical capabilities. As a part of Acal, YEG gains access to over 25'000 customers, whilst Acal gains access to new technologies and products, both of which will create cross selling opportunities. We are delighted to welcome them into the Group," said Nick Jefferies, Chief Executive of Acal plc.