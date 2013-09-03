© ingrid prats dreamstime.com Components | September 03, 2013
ams invests over EUR 25m in Austria
ams AG has invested over €25m to create dedicated 3D IC production capacity at its wafer fabrication plant near Graz, Austria.
The investment provides for the installation of new 3D IC equipment in clean room space available at the plant, situated at the company’s headquarters.
The additional production capacity comes in response to a surge in demand outlook for ICs fabricated with 3D IC integration technology developed exclusively by ams. The patented technology enables the design and production of radically improved IC packages that are smaller and offer better device performance than existing packages.
For instance, the TSV (Through-Silicon Via) interconnects in 3D ICs from ams can replace the bond wires in conventional single-die devices. For optical semiconductors, clear packaging requirements are eliminated to enable production of chipscale packages that are smaller, cheaper, and less vulnerable to EMI (electro-magnetic interference).
The ams 3D IC process also enables the production of stacked-die devices. Two die produced in different processes (such as a photodiode die and a silicon signal-processing die) are bonded back-to-back to produce a monolithic stacked-die device. This can replace two separate packages, has a far smaller footprint, and features much shorter interconnects, resulting in improved performance and reduced electrical noise.
The new equipment line, which will be fully operational by the end of 2013, will be available for production of 3D ICs for any ams product or full-service foundry customer. Initially the line will produce devices for customers in the medical imaging and mobile phone markets.
Kirk Laney, CEO of ams, commented: “The new 3D IC production line is a substantial investment for a company the size of ams, and it demonstrates once again our commitment to the development and deployment of advanced analog semiconductor fabrication technology. Our customers highly value our ability to implement innovative fabrication techniques, and to offer production capacity with the ultra-high quality that they require.”
The additional production capacity comes in response to a surge in demand outlook for ICs fabricated with 3D IC integration technology developed exclusively by ams. The patented technology enables the design and production of radically improved IC packages that are smaller and offer better device performance than existing packages.
For instance, the TSV (Through-Silicon Via) interconnects in 3D ICs from ams can replace the bond wires in conventional single-die devices. For optical semiconductors, clear packaging requirements are eliminated to enable production of chipscale packages that are smaller, cheaper, and less vulnerable to EMI (electro-magnetic interference).
The ams 3D IC process also enables the production of stacked-die devices. Two die produced in different processes (such as a photodiode die and a silicon signal-processing die) are bonded back-to-back to produce a monolithic stacked-die device. This can replace two separate packages, has a far smaller footprint, and features much shorter interconnects, resulting in improved performance and reduced electrical noise.
The new equipment line, which will be fully operational by the end of 2013, will be available for production of 3D ICs for any ams product or full-service foundry customer. Initially the line will produce devices for customers in the medical imaging and mobile phone markets.
Kirk Laney, CEO of ams, commented: “The new 3D IC production line is a substantial investment for a company the size of ams, and it demonstrates once again our commitment to the development and deployment of advanced analog semiconductor fabrication technology. Our customers highly value our ability to implement innovative fabrication techniques, and to offer production capacity with the ultra-high quality that they require.”
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments