Premier Farnell partners with MegaPower to supply USB solder

The soldering iron, which is designed for quick repairs in the field and the lab for fine pitch SMT components, is powered by the USB port of a PC or laptop or alternatively with a 9v battery.

The iron achieves 480°C in 20 seconds and has a low power consumption (5W instead of 40W with comparable tools).



Chris Godfrey, Global Product Director Test & Tools at Premier Farnell, said: “We are excited about being able to offer such an interesting new product, which we hope will appeal in industrial repair applications as well as to makers and hobbyists.”



"MegaPower is very pleased to partner with Premier Farnell to offer its unique soldering solution for SMT components. We appreciate Premier Farnell's effort and experience in bringing innovative products to market," said George Hu, Managing Director of MegaPower.