Entegris and Imec to collaborate

Entegris and imec are collaborating to advance the development and broaden the adoption of 3D integrated circuits.

3D IC technology, a process by which multiple semiconductor dies are stacked into a single device, is aimed at increasing the functionality and performance of next-generation integrated circuits while reducing footprint and power consumption. It is a key technology to enable the next generation of portable electronics such as smartphones and tablets that require smaller ICs which consume less power.



“We are excited to work with the imec team, which is a key research center leading technology innovation for the semiconductor industry,” said Bertrand Loy, president and CEO of Entegris. “Our current collaboration is aimed at leveraging our wafer handling expertise and technology to reduce contamination and breakage by applying full automation to the handling of thin wafers during 3D wafer production. This project builds on our previously completed work with imec to develop dispense and filtration methods to reduce bubble and defect formation during the dispense of material that is used to temporarily bond 3D wafers to carrier substrates,” said Loy.



”This collaboration with Entegris aims at developing a solution toward fully automated handling of multiple types of 3D IC wafers,” stated Eric Beyne, Director of imec’s 3D integration research program. “Such a general solution would imply a significant reduction of the development cost, which is key to the realization of a scalable and manufacturable 3D IC technology.”