Teledyne completes acquisition of CETAC Technologies

Teledyne Instruments, a subsidiary of Teledyne Technologies, has completed the acquisition of assets of SD Acquisition (d/b/a CETAC Technologies).

Headquartered in Omaha, Neb., CETAC Technologies is a designer and manufacturer of automated sample handling and sample introduction equipment for laboratory instrumentation. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



CETAC manufactures rugged automated sample introduction equipment for a range of elemental and chemical analysis systems including inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry (ICP-MS) and high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC). In addition, CETAC provides sample preparation devices, including nebulizers and laser ablation systems, for trace elemental analysis, as well as complete mercury analysis systems.