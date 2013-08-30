© adistock dreamstime.com

Leica Camera integrates u-blox GPS

Swiss-based u-blox has been chosen by Leica Camera as provider of GPS technology for its premium M-System camera and accessory series.

The eminent provider of high-end and professional cameras has integrated u-blox’ NEO GPS module into its new feature-rich handgrip, the Multifunctional Handgrip M. The geotagging feature injects location data directly into each photo’s Exif header (Exchangeable image file format), allowing photos to be filed and retrieved according to where they were taken. The accessory is compatible with the new flagship Leica-M rangefinder digital camera series.



“Leica focuses on providing the highest quality photographic equipment on the market”, said Stefan Daniel, Director Product Management at Leica Camera, “When a customer purchases a Leica, they realize they are making an investment in a robust, high-performance camera that delivers outstanding results. To meet these expectations, we design with only the best mechanics, optics and electronics. For global positioning, we chose u-blox.”



“We are proud to have been selected for our GPS technology by such a prestigious brand as Leica,” said Jochen Steinhauer, u-blox Sales Manager, “When you pick up a Leica camera, you immediately see and feel the high quality of every component. It is designed for perfection, a philosophy that u-blox also follows in our design of the world’s highest-quality global positioning modules.”



The handgrip’s features include a supplementary flash connector, a socket for an external power supply, and a sync socket for studio flash systems. An optional supplementary power source is also available.



The Multifunction Handgrip M connects directly to a computer via an integrated USB socket, allowing full remote control of the camera and image access using the Leica Image Shuttle software package. The handgrip also facilitates the safe and steady handling of the camera, particularly when shooting with heavier telephoto lenses.