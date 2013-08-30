© albert lozano dreamstime.com

dresden elektronik team up with Colorado Micro Devices

dresden elektronik (DE), a provider for wireless network solutions, and Colorado Micro Devices (CMD) have entered a partnership for approaching the US market with wireless solutions made in Germany.

DE specializes in wireless sensor network solutions based on the IEEE 802.15.4 standard.



CMD is being introduced to sell dresden elektronik’s product portfolio on the US market and will provide design and application engineering support for all dresden elektronik products.



"We are really looking forward to the new support from CMD. Especially for our customers in America it will be a significant added value to have personal and direct support," said Lutz Pietschmann, Managing Director at dresden elektronik. "In the United States we see a huge market potential. There are already applications with low power wireless technology, based on the ZigBee profile. On the other hand, in Europe, it is necessary to raise awareness about wireless technology and do some educational work."



"CMD is eager to help introduce these products to the North American market. We believe that DE products represent the finest example of German engineering and craftsmanship available in the IEEE 802.15.4 marketplace," said Eric Gnoske, CEO at Colorado Micro Devices. “The modules, in particular, are only 3 times the size of the SOC itself and come fully certified, ready to drop into a customer’s end product and allow them to get to market fast – incredible!”



About dresden elektronik ingenieurtechnik gmbh

With currently approx. 80 employees dresden elektronik develops and manufactures customized solutions in the field of low-power wireless communication, control systems for traffic light systems, modular display technology for public transportation management as well as measurement and testing technology.



For wireless sensor networks based on the low-power radio standard IEEE 802.15.4 the product range extends from optimally tuned hardware components such as radio modules and USB sticks via easy to use control tools for ZigBee or 6LoWPAN networks all the way to customized turn-key solutions.



Products of dresden elektronik are applied in numerous branches such as mechanical engineering and construction, stagecraft, traffic guidance technology, the automotive industry, measurement and test engineering, medical engineering, the semiconductor industry, precision equipment engineering and in research and development as well.