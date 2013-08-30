© nickondr dreamstime.com

Digi-Key adds SEMCO

Electronic components distributor Digi-Key Corporation, has signed an agreement to distribute Samsung Electro-Mechanics America (SEMCO) product globaly.

“SEMCO has become a market leader in providing passive components and we are happy to bring their world class capabilities to our global customer base,” said Tom Busher, Vice President, Global Interconnect, Passive, and Electromechanical Product at Digi-Key.



“Digi-Key has decades of experience as a trusted, authorized distributor of the newest, technology leading products for design. We are pleased to partner with Digi-Key to distribute our extensive line up of capacitors, resistors, inductors, crystals and development tools,” said Kenny Yi, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, SEMCO. “Digi-Key’s unique focus and best in class service, superb marketing capabilities, and streamlined logistics services make them the perfect partner to increase our penetration and growth into new markets worldwide. We are united by a shared commitment to offer products that compress development time and ensure a time-to-market edge.”



SEMCO was established in 1973 as a subsidiary of Samsung Corporation.