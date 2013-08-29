© snehitdesign dreamstime.com

AVX expands portfolio of tantalum polymer capacitors

Manufacturer of passive components and interconnect solutions, AVX Corporation, has expanded its portfolio of tantalum polymer capacitors, which is currently comprised of its TCJ, TCM, TCN, and F38 Series.

AVX has released 34 new tantalum solid electrolytic chip capacitors with conductive polymer electrodes or multianodes since May 2013, which expanded its portfolio to more than 50 parts, including both tantalum polymer capacitors at 125V and the highest CV tantalum polymer capacitors currently available in a 0603 case size.



AVX’s tantalum polymer capacitors are available in voltages spanning 2.5V to 125V and in case sizes ranging from the miniature 0603 to the large, but low-profile 7343-20 and 7361-20. Featuring conductive polymer electrodes or multianodes, which reduce ignition failure modes, AVX’s portfolio of tantalum polymer capacitors exhibit high capacitance, high voltage, and low ESR capabilities.