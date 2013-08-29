© heintje joseph lee dreamstime.com

Arrow to acquire Computerlinks

Arrow Electronics has signed a definitive agreement pursuant to which Arrow will acquire Computerlinks.

“This acquisition supports our strategy to serve the data center of the future and strengthens our position in this rapidly growing segment. We are excited to welcome the Computerlinks team to Arrow,” said Michael J. Long, chairman, president and CEO of Arrow.



Headquartered in Munich, Germany, Computerlinks has operations in Europe, North America, the Middle East and Asia. Sales in 2013 are estimated to total approximately EUR 700 million (USD 950 million in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States). The purchase price is approximately EUR 230 million (USD 300 million). The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2013.