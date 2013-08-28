© handmadepictures dreamstime.com

Vishay with new SMD MLCCs in 0505 and 1111 case sizes

Vishay Intertechnology introduced a new series of high-power surface-mount multilayer ceramic chip capacitors (MLCCs) in the quad 0505 and 1111 case sizes.

Designed for high-frequency RF applications in telecommunications, medical, military, and industrial equipment and instrumentation, the QUAD HIFREQ series features ultra-high Q > 2000, ultra-low ESR down to 0.01 Ω, and voltage ratings to 1500 V.



Based on an extremely stable ceramic dielectric and offering high serial resonant frequency (SRF) and parallel resonant frequency (PRF), the Vishay Vitramon devices released today are designed to provide reliable performance in critical applications such as filter and impedance matching networks, timing circuits, mixers, and oscillators.



The QUAD HIFREQ series offers broad working voltages from 200 V to 1500 V and wide capacitance ranges from 1.0 pF to 1000 pF. The devices offer tight tolerances to ± 0.1 pF, an excellent aging rate of 0 % per decade, and an operating temperature range of -55 °C to +125 °C.



Manufactured in noble metal electrode technology (NME) with a wet build process, the capacitors are halogen-free, RoHS-compliant, and in conformance with Vishay "Green" standards when manufactured with nickel barrier terminations with 100 % matte tin plate for reflow assembly (code "X"). Additionally, the capacitors are available with a lead-bearing (minimum 4 %) termination finish (code "L").