© dimitry romanchuck dreamstime.com

Digi-Key signs Lime Microsystems

Global electronic components distributor Digi-Key signed a global distribution agreement with Lime Microsystems, manufacturers of field programmable RF (FP-RF) transceivers for the next generation of wireless broadband systems.

“Field programmable RF transceivers and open source RF boards are both novel concepts in the RF sector and Digi-Key's in-depth knowledge of the relevant markets allows our technology to be fully exploited by a wide community of designers; so we're delighted to have them on board,” said Ebrahim Bushehri, Lime Microsystems CEO. “Having a partner with such a wide portfolio of products also allows us to advance our Open Source concept, enabling users to take the freely available design files and edit them to create new designs using a vast array of components from Digi-Key.”



“The flexibility of a product is paramount for design engineers, and Lime Microsystems’ RF solutions offer an industry-leading ability to implement their devices into numerous applications,” said Mark Zack, Digi-Key’s vice president, global semiconductor product. “RF has become ingrained in technology today and we are pleased to offer these quality products to our global customers.”