August 27, 2013
INSIDE Secure and Solacia team up
Korea-based fabless semiconductor maker Telechips has embedded the INSIDE DRM Fusion Agent solutions for high-bandwidth digital content protection (HDCP) and digital transmission content protection (DTCP-IP) into its newest TCC892X family of set-top box multimedia application processors.
Using the INSIDE solutions and a trusted execution environment (TEE) based on the Solacia SecuriTEE secure operating system, Telechips is able to more rapidly and cost-effectively provide manufacturers with hardware-secured Miracast and DLNA (Digital Living Network Alliance) standards-compliant premium content protection for HD set-top boxes. The Solacia operating system provides a hardware-software security architecture that stores, processes and protects sensitive data in a dedicated trusted zone based on the ARM(R) TrustZone(R) chipset architecture.
“The integration of INSIDE’s TrustZone-enabled content protection solutions eliminated the need for add-on security software and greatly enhanced the many built-in features and benefits of our newest family of set-top box media processors,” said Jangkyu Lee, vice president of marketing and sales at Telechips. “INSIDE was able to step up quickly and provide exactly what we needed to support content protection for DTCP-IP and HDCP operating in a TEE in conjunction with the secure Solacia OS.”
The TrustZone architecture specifies the use of a physically separate, secure hardware zone implemented in silicon, and a distinct, trusted operating system to create a trusted execution environment for running secure applications like the INSIDE DRM Fusion Agent software.
“The video-on-demand market is already quite large and growing fast, which is why INSIDE has been working closely with secure OS leaders like Solacia and Trustonic to ensure compatibility with our TEE-enabled premium content protection solutions,” said Dr. Simon Blake-Wilson, executive vice president for embedded security solutions at INSIDE Secure. “Forward-thinking chip makers like Telechips are building security into their silicon to provide increased levels of tamper-proof security. We appreciate the trust they have placed in us to quickly deliver these enhanced TEE-based hardware security solutions.”
The INSIDE DRM Fusion Agent content protection solutions allow semiconductor and appliance vendors to implement a complete DRM, DTCP-IP and HDCP 2.2 solution in silicon or in consumer devices to protect all secret keys and secure computations. By protecting the delivery of premium content between transmitter devices (consumer tablets, smartphones, game consoles, PCs, set-top boxes) and receiver devices (TVs, projectors, monitors), they also allow consumers to share high-definition and high-value content among multiple devices.
“INSIDE Secure is the leader in mobile media security, which is why Solacia has chosen to work with them to provide interoperability with TEE-enabled content protection to support the delivery of high definition, high-value media anywhere and anytime,” said Ho-Jin Doo, Solacia vice president.
In addition to the DTCP-IP and HDCP 2.2 specifications, the INSIDE DRM Fusion Agent solutions also support all of the most important DRM standards, including the Microsoft PlayReady, Windows Media DRM, Open Mobile Alliance (OMA) and DECE UltraViolet standards. The INSIDE DRM Fusion Agent content protection solutions are available as software for use in trusted execution environments, such as those based on the ARM TrustZone architecture, or as a dedicated, highly secure and optimized hardware module for devices not utilizing a TEE.
