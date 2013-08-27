© photong dreamstime.com Components | August 27, 2013
Access to MIFARE DESFire installations
The MIFARE4Mobile Industry Group, which includes Gemalto, Giesecke & Devrient, NXP Semiconductors, Oberthur Technologies and STMicroelectronics, has received strong support for the newly released MIFARE4Mobile V2 specifications.
Since the initial release on March 29, 2013, over 150 different companies in the Near Field Communication (NFC) ecosystem, including leading mobile operators and service providers, have signed up for this comprehensive set of open specifications which now includes full compatibility to the leading MIFARE DESFire application platform in addition to MIFARE Classic.
The inclusion of MIFARE DESFire gives mobile network operators and handset OEMs the ability to expand their mobile service offerings toward the extensive installed base of high security systems. MIFARE DESFire is currently used in public transport systems; university and college campuses; soccer stadia; and for access management and micropayments, as well as many other services that currently use contactless smart cards. Therefore users of these smart cards now have the ability to add a mobile phone based solution, providing enhanced functionality and marketing opportunities.
The leading MIFARE DESFire application platform is used in over 500 major system installations across the globe, with large cities such as London, Bangkok, Cairo, New Delhi, Sydney, Vancouver and San Francisco using it to provide public transportations services to millions of citizens on a daily basis. Leading system integrators in access management have also equipped many of their system installations with MIFARE DESFire, such as for BASF, Nestlé and Shell Oil.
The features of the MIFARE4Mobile specifications fulfill the requirements for the entire life-cycle management of MIFARE applications in mobile devices - enabling its full service potential. Service providers can use MIFARE4Mobile to easily deploy and manage MIFARE-based services in NFC mobile devices, from over-the-air installation to end-user interaction via the user interface of the mobile phone.
By leveraging established standards such as GlobalPlatform, the widest possible portfolio of secure elements can be accommodated, including SWP SIM cards, embedded Secure Elements and secure micro SD cards. With the V2 version, MIFARE4Mobile now supports the roll-out of mobile services on NFC enabled devices with MIFARE DESFire and MIFARE Classic on a global scale by means of:
- Support for multiple Trusted Service Managers
- Support for multiple MIFARE applications on the same secure element
- Compliance with GlobalPlatform 2.2.1 and Amd C
- End-to-end security between service provider and MIFARE application
- Virtualization of physical contactless cards, fully interoperable within existing infrastructure
“Smartphones are already an essential part of our daily life - the winning combination of NFC and MIFARE allows us to bring this mobile lifestyle to the next level, in an even more convenient and secure way,” said Christian Lackner, chairman of the MIFARE4Mobile Industry Group. “The most recent specification of the MIFARE4Mobile Industry Group and the vast MIFARE infrastructure will surely drive the global adoption of MIFARE applications in NFC devices.”
The MIFARE4Mobile Industry Group acts as a platform to guide the evolution of MIFARE4Mobile technology. The aim of the Industry Group is to standardize and advance the uniform management of MIFARE applications on NFC-enabled secure elements, such as SIM cards, and mobile phones.
The Industry Group offers its specifications on a royalty-free basis, while scalability and end-to-end system interoperability is safeguarded by a certification program in which compliance is tested by an independent third party testing laboratory. With this open cross-industry approach, the MIFARE4Mobile Industry Group is helping existing ecosystems in seamlessly expanding to mobile solutions, capitalizing on the vast global MIFARE infrastructure.
