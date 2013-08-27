© blacksnake dreamstime.com Components | August 27, 2013
Advantages of piezoelectric actuators in Haptic feedback
Midé Technology has unveiled SHIVR, its line of high performance, low-profile piezoelectric haptic actuators - ideal for phones, tablets and other handheld or body worn devices that require communication through the sense of touch.
Currently magnetic actuators dominate the haptic feedback market; however, piezoelectric haptic actuators are an emerging technology that has many advantages over conventional magnetic actuators.
Piezoelectric haptic actuators are able to provide more than a simple buzz. They can create a richer haptic experience, as they allow single cycles, fast start-up, static deflection, and independent frequency, amplitude, and phase control capabilities – allowing the user to control the feel and intensity of the sensation.
The high performance and broad array of haptic feedback they provide are ideal for any application that requires a low profile feedback component. Additionally, piezos are low power, thin, lightweight, and non-magnetic, making them ideal for specialized bio-medical and industrial communication applications.
Midé’s SHIVR piezoelectric haptic actuators share all of these advantages, plus the benefits of Midé’s Piezo Protection Advantage.
Using flex-rigid-flex manufacturing techniques, high performance piezos are packed into a protective skin with pre-attached leads, making them hermetically sealed, electrically insulated, and robust.
They also have built-in electrical connections, providing the capability of creating multi-touch point arrays and a wide range of termination options - making them easy to integrate into any application.
Midé first started developing its haptic feedback actuators when it won a DARPA contract to develop a tactile actuator (tactor) for the purpose of supporting communication between land based soldiers in degraded audio and visual sensory environments. The solution was a stand-alone unit that can communicate independently, or be part of a body worn array of tactors.
Following the success of the tactor development, Midé is now launching its piezoelectric haptic actuators into the broader, but specialized, bio-medical, electronic gaming, and industrial markets.
Midé also offers the SHIVR HEK-200 Evaluation Kit; a complete kit which drives its piezoelectric haptic actuator in three different scenarios – direct actuation, bonded actuation and inertial actuation. The kit generates 4 pre-written haptic patterns and provides an optional user input.
Jared Keegan, a Senior Engineer at Midé and the SHIVR product manager stated, “We are very excited about the response we’ve already received regarding our haptic feedback evaluation kit. It’s an educational tool that allows users to really get a feel for the different types of haptic feedback scenarios piezos are able to offer.”
