AMD expands embedded computing offerings
AMD announced new CPU offerings for the AMD Embedded R-Series high-performance computing platform, along with the introduction of a discrete GPU promotional program.
The new options include quad-core and dual-core CPUs scaling from 2.2 GHz to 3.2 GHz with Thermal Design Power (TDP) ranging from 17 to 35 watts for applications that require high performance x86 compute such as network attached storage (NAS). To address high-end visual needs for applications like digital gaming and signage that require high-performance x86 compute coupled with industry-leading discrete graphics, AMD is introducing a new discrete GPU promotional program that provides customers with both a CPU and discrete GPU for savings of up to 20 percent.
The new AMD R-Series CPUs offer up to 2.5X greater performance-per-dollar compared to Intel i3 processors. The discrete graphics promotional program combines new AMD R-Series CPUs with discrete AMD Radeon E6460 or E6760 graphics for driving up to six independent displays. These new options are designed to provide cost-effective solutions for maximum compute and graphics capabilities.
“There is a need for a greater variety of processor and graphics options in several market segments ranging from storage to digital signage and gaming to meet ever growing performance requirements,” said Kamal Khouri, director of Embedded Products, AMD. “The AMD Embedded R-Series CPU platform targets performance-intensive embedded applications with a new discrete graphics program to meet the diverse, high-performance requirements of the embedded engineering community. These new choices offer higher compute and graphics throughput plus compelling TCO for the embedded market.”
The new AMD Embedded R-Series CPU options are currently available, with products from Advantech, Advantech-Innocore, Aewin, DFI, MSC Embedded, Quixant and other leading original design manufacturers (ODMs). The new orderable part numbers (OPNs) are:
· AMD Embedded R-Series RE464X CPU, Quad-core, 35W TDP, CPU freq. 2.3GHz, Max boost freq. 3.2GHz
· AMD Embedded R-Series RE272X CPU, Dual-core, 35W TDP, CPU freq. 2.70GHz, Max boost freq. 3.2GHz
· AMD Embedded R-Series RE264X CPU, Dual-core, 17W TDP, CPU freq. 2.2GHz, Max boost freq. 2.8GHz
