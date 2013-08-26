© david alary dreamstime.com

China’s HG Genuine increases production

China's Wuhan Huagong Genuine Optics Tech Co., Ltd (HG Genuine) has ordered a 6x2-inch Close Coupled Showerhead (CCS) epitaxial deposition system for production of light emitting and detection devices on indium phosphide substrates.

HG Genuine’s Chief Scientist, Zhaozhong Wang, reports: “This repeat-order reflects our complete satisfaction with the performance of Aixtron’s technology. Our existing system has demonstrated versatility, ease of operation and reproducibility. With the new system we will be able to carry out our planned expansion of capacity and to develop high quality epitaxy products. I am looking forward to another smooth ramp-up as well as the excellent service, installation and operation we have come to expect from Aixtron’ service team.”