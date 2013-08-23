© tom_schmucker-dreamstime.com

Another turn in the GigOptix / MACOM battle

M/A-COM Technology Solutions (MACOM ) has filed a lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California against GigOptix.

In the lawsuit, MACOM claims that GigOptix’ polymer technology is infringing on two patents in which MACOM claims rights.



According to GigOptix, the new lawsuit was filed without any prior demands or notice by MACOM to GigOptix even though the GigOptix lawsuit in the Superior Court of Santa Clara County, California against MACOM, its subsidiary Optomai, Inc., and three of GigOptix’ former employees for misappropriation of confidential information and trade secrets, is still ongoing.



“GigOptix has not been served with a copy of the complaint filed by MACOM, but intends to vigorously defend its pioneering innovations in various optical communication areas, including the use of polymer thin films for light modulation. Once GigOptix has been served with a copy of the complaint, it will review the claims made by MACOM and assess its response,” the company writes in a press release.