Digi-Key signs with Sanken Electric

Electronic components distributor Digi-Key, has entered into a new a global distribution agreement with Sanken Electric, a supplier of analog power semiconductor products.

“Digi-Key’s global presence and extensive product offering will enhance Sanken’s core power IC business," said Fumio Taku, Director, North American Sales at Sanken. “This expanded relationship will allow us to further satisfy the diverse needs of our customer base through a more focused and targeted approach.”



“We are excited to add Sanken to our expansive line card and to expand our relationship with the Sanken Electric Co. family of companies,” said Mark Zack, Vice President, Global Semiconductor Product at Digi-Key. “Their incredibly broad product selection, coupled with their stellar reputation within the industry, makes them a perfect fit for our global expansion efforts.”